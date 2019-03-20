Brad Pitt Fights Bruce Lee in Quentin Tarantino's New Movie — and the Internet Has Some Thoughts

Brad Pitt is taking on a screen legend in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Oscar winner, 55, plays Cliff Booth, a stunt double working with Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino’s 9th movie, where he goes up against karate legend Bruce Lee.

The two face off in a hilarious scene where actor and martial artist Mike Moh does an uncanny impression of Lee. The two are seen on the set of a movie talking before they take their jackets off and start sparring.

“My hands are registered as lethal weapons. We get into a fight, I accidentally kill you, I go to jail,” Moh says as Lee.

“Anybody accidentally kills anybody in a fight they go to jail, it’s called manslaughter,” Pitt’s Cliff wittily replies.

Pitt and Moh then trade punches, with Pitt’s character easily keeping up with Moh’s Lee, rubbing some fans on Twitter the wrong way.

“So, we’re supposed to believe that Brad Pitt would stand a chance against Bruce Lee in a fight now?” one user wrote.

“It’s obviously a fight scene, guys. The movie is set on a movie set. It’s only annoying to see Brad Pitt’s cockiness first & ultimately knowing that the white guy has to win in the fight against this fantasy version of Bruce Lee bc Hollywood back then, and still, was super white,” another user points out.

She continues, “Please note, Bruce Lee walked away from roles that would tarnish his image because he knew he could kick ALL OF THEIR ASSES.”

But while some were caught up in defending Lee’s legacy as one of the great martial artists of all time, others pointed out how director and writer Tarantino might be taking the story in a different direction.

“Considering it’s Tarantino there’s a 50/50 chance that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ends with Bruce Lee hunting down Manson,” tweeted one account.

For anyone confused, comedian Patton Oswalt wrapped it up nicely.

“Wait…in INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS, a French movie buff helps kill Hitler & ends WWII. In DJANGO UNCHAINED, a Spaghetti Western/blaxploitation hero strikes a blow against slavery. In ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD is Bruce Lee going to prevent the Manson murders?” Oswalt tweeted.

Tarantino previously called the film a “story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor … Sharon Tate.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set for a July 26, 2019 release, two weeks before the 50h anniversary of the Manson family murders.

The movie also stars Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Dakota Fanning, Lena Dunham, Al Pacino and Kurt Russell.