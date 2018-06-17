Brad Pitt Spends Father’s Day in London with His Kids Amid Custody Dispute

It’s Father’s Day on the other side of the pond and Brad Pitt is celebrating with his children.

Last week, a judge presiding over Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s divorce proceedings established a detailed schedule for the actor to spend time with Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, who reside with Jolie as she films Maleficent 2 in London. The court papers obtained by PEOPLE stated, “the children not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them,” and that Jolie, 43, could lose full custody of the kids if she doesn’t allow them to grow their relationships with Pitt.

Maddox, 16, his oldest son isn’t included in the timetable. That’s because according to the court, Maddox is old enough to decide for himself how much time he wants to spend with his father.

Pitt with Pax, Shiloh and Maddox (from left) in 2014. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

“He is a great dad and always loved being with his kids,” a Pitt source says. “He doesn’t talk badly about Angie, but he feels it’s her fault that the kids don’t want to spend more time with him.”

Pitt has been in the U.K. since last week, when he was seen on Wednesday riding his bike across the Coworth Park hotel property, only a few miles from where Jolie and the kids stay in England.

When filming starts on his next movie, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, later this summer, Pitt will balance his time between London and Los Angeles, where he maintains a “very busy schedule,” the insider says. “He often attends dinner parties, socializes with friends and attends events.”

For last year’s Father’s Day, Pitt celebrated one day early. Several of the kids were seen being dropped off at the Okja executive producer’s Los Angeles house in the morning, before flying out to France with their mom later that day.