Brad Pitt Calls Ex Jennifer Aniston a 'Good Friend' on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still Friends.

The Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star, 56, said he expected to run into the 50-year-old actress at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening.

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah,” Pitt told Entertainment Tonight on the Golden Globes red carpet. Pitt went on to win best supporting actor in a motion picture at the annual Hollywood Foreign Press event, and Aniston was nominated for her role in The Morning Show.

Pitt then joked to the outlet, “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand. That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

Aniston was, in fact, likely to have a mini Friends reunion at the Globes with Christina Applegate and Reese Witherspoon, who played Aniston’s character Rachel Green’s two younger sisters on Friends, also nominated and attended the awards Sunday night.

Witherspoon also starred opposite Aniston in the Apple + series.

Pitt and Aniston were famously married from 2000-2005.

While accepting his award for his role in Quentin Tarantino‘s drama, Pitt couldn’t help but make a joke about his dating life.

“I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating,” he said from the stage. “And that would just be awkward.”

The camera panned to Aniston, who was spotted laughing in the crowd at the remark.

While it’s been years since Aniston and Pitt — who also guest-starred on the hit NBC sitcom — were married, the pair still spend time with one another, and the actor recently helped Aniston celebrate the holidays by attending her annual tree trimming party last month.

“The annual tree trimming party is always Jen’s favorite to host,” a source previously told PEOPLE of the star-studded fete. “She loves Christmas. As usual, a large group of friends attended.”

That large group included Pitt, the source said, adding, “They have been in touch a few times since her birthday and are keeping it friendly.”

Pitt also attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party last February. At the time of the bash, an insider told PEOPLE that the duo have a “very civil relationship.”

“He would not have been asked to come if that weren’t the case. It was a big night for Jen,” the insider added. “The important people in her life gathered to celebrate with her. Brad fits into that group, and it was natural that he would want to come.”

At the Globes on Sunday night, Aniston, who spent the New Year with close friends in Cancun, Mexico, lost to Olivia Colman in the best actress in a television series drama category, but stunned in a black Dior Haute Couture ballgown with ruffles at the bodice, styled with a 1950s Cartier necklace from Fred Leighton, as well as Fred Leighton earrings and rings.

“Jen is very excited about the Golden Globes. She feels rested and has a great tan,” a source told PEOPLE. “She would love for The Morning Show to be a winner. She is very proud of the show and has loved working on it.”

Pitt beat out Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes, Al Pacino in The Irishman and Joe Pesci in The Irishman.