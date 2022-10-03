Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski 'Have Had a Few Dates': 'There Is an Attraction' (Source)

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski share an attraction, sources tell PEOPLE.

The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the Gone Girl actress/model, 31, have been spotted out together, and a source close to Pitt says he is single but dating and that he and Ratajkowski "have had a few dates" together.

"He was introduced to Emily by a friend in the art world. There is an attraction, but nothing serious going on," the source says. "She is obviously gorgeous and very into art as well. They have a lot to talk about and always have a great time when they hang out. They stay in touch when they don't see each other."

Last month, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. They share baby Sylvester Apollo, 18 months.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

An insider close to Ratajkowski says her breakup was "very rough for her."

"It was unexpected and devastating. She is very relieved to be on the other side of it all now," says the insider. "She is doing well. She thinks Brad is amazing. They have been on a few dates and she is pretty smitten. She is very cute when she talks about Brad. She thinks he is a gentleman. It's really been the perfect timing for her."

Gotham/FilmMagic

"Her friends joke that they don't feel bad for her anymore about the divorce — there is nothing like Brad Pitt cheering you up," the insider says. "She definitely wants to get to know him better. They text and keep in touch."

Pitt, who shares six kids with ex Angelina Jolie, has been "living his best life" despite ongoing legal disputes with Jolie, 47, a source previously told PEOPLE. He and Jolie were declared legally single by a judge back in 2019.

"Brad has his movies, he has Miraval and he has these other [passions]," said the source. "He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He's living his best life under the circumstances."