Brad Pitt Debuts New Tattoo of Man and His Shadow Near His Matching Ink with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has added a new tattoo to his collection — and its located near another very meaningful ink.

On Tuesday, the actor, 55, was photographed arriving in Italy ahead of the Venice International Film Festival. Keeping things casual, Pitt wore a T-shirt, jacket and newsboy cap.

Beneath his T-shirt’s sleeve, Pitt debuted his new inner bicep tattoo of a man’s backside silhouette standing over his shadow.

The new mysterious design is positioned right next to a quote from a poem by Rumi that reads, “There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there” — a tattoo he got with Angelina Jolie in honor of their 2014 wedding.

While it is unclear what Pitt’s new ink means or represents, fans have begun to speculate that it could be an ode to The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, the 2008 drama that Pitt starred in, or inspired by his character in 1998’s Meet Joe Black.

Regardless of its meaning, the tattoo adds to his growing collection which also includes the first initials of each family member, a set of lines designed by Jolie, his ex-wife’s birthday, an outline of Ötzi the Iceman, and the word “Invictus”.

The Venice Film Festival, often seen as the unofficial beginning of Oscars season, kicked off on Wednesday. Pitt’s space thriller Ad Astra premiered at the festival on Thursday.

The actor stepped out looking dapper in a traditional tux as he promoted the film, which sees Pitt’s astronaut Roy McBride blasting into deep space on a mission to save the world and find his long-lost astronaut father, played by Tommy Lee Jones.

Pitt opened up about what the movie meant to him earlier in the day, revealing that he sees it as a commentary on masculinity.

“In retrospect, what [director James Gray] and I were digging at was that definition of masculinity,” Pitt said at a press conference alongside costar Liv Tyler and Gray. “We’ve both grown up in an era where we were asked to be strong…and there is a value in that, but [also a] barrier because you’re hiding some of those things you feel ashamed of. We all hide and carry individual pain and wounds.”

“We were asking the questions – is there a better definition [of masculinity] for us…a better relationship with loved ones, with your kids and with ourselves?” he continued.

The actor, who also starred in this summer’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, is having a busy year.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Pitt has “worked very hard on himself to be a better, healthier person and to be the best dad possible” since his 2016 split from Jolie, 44.

He and Jolie share six children together: daughters Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne, 11, and sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, and Knox, 11.

“These were always his priorities. That his career is going well is a happy bonus that he is thrilled about,” the source added.

The Venice Film Festival runs from Aug 28th to Sept. 7th. Ad Astra hits theaters on Sept. 20.