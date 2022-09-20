Brad Pitt Debuts 'Brutally Honest' Sculpture Art at Gallery in Finland: 'It's About Self Reflection'

Pitt displayed his work alongside Australian musician Nick Cave for an exhibition at the The Sara Hilden Art Museum

By
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith

Published on September 20, 2022
This handout photo taken on September 17, 2022 and received on September 19, 2022 shows British artist Thomas Houseago (C) posing with US actor Brad Pitt (R) and Australian musician Nick Cave prior to the opening of the exhibition 'Thomas Houseago - WE with Nick Cave and Brad Bitt' at The Sara Hilden Art Museum in Tampere, Finland.
Photo: JUSSI KOIVUNEN/SARA HILDEN ART MUSEUM/AFP via Getty

Brad Pitt is sharing his "brutally honest" artwork in Finland.

The 58-year-old actor has made his debut as a sculptor with a museum and gallery exhibition in Tampere, Finland, the AP reports.

Pitt displayed his work alongside Australian musician Nick Cave for an exhibition at the The Sara Hilden Art Museum that was initially scheduled solely for Pitt's friend, British artist Thomas Houseago, who reportedly convinced the museum to include Pitt and Cave's works, per the AP.

The actor's nine pieces include his first sculpture work from 2022, "Aiming At You I Saw Me But It Was Too Late This Time," which depicts a gun fight between eight figures, and a large piece showing hands, feet and faces attempting to break through a coffin-sized structure.

Speaking to the Finnish publication Yle at the exhibition's opening, Pitt said of his sculpture work: "For me it's about self reflection... It was born out of ownership over what I call a 'radical inventory of the self.' And getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt and the moments I've just gotten wrong."

In a statement provided to the AP, the Finnish museum said: "Cave and Pitt are already renowned in their respective fields of music and cinema, but this is the first time ever they have exhibited their artwork — pieces which were created during the course of an ongoing dialogue with Houseago."

In the months following his split from Angelina Jolie, Pitt spent time working on a sculpture at the Los Angeles art studio of Houseago.

This handout photo taken on September 17, 2022 and received on September 19, 2022 shows British artist Thomas Houseago (C) posing with US actor <a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a> (R) and Australian musician Nick Cave prior to the opening of the exhibition 'Thomas Houseago - WE with Nick Cave and Brad Bitt' at The Sara Hilden Art Museum in Tampere, Finland.
JUSSI KOIVUNEN/SARA HILDEN ART MUSEUM/AFP via Getty

"He recently spent many days and even nights working on a sculpture," a source close to Pitt told PEOPLE at the time. "People close to him are happy that he has found something new to be passionate about."

Houseago is a well-known British contemporary visual artist who creates sculptures with materials such as plaster and plywood. His art has attracted a slew of celebrity fans including the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis and Flea.

Pitt's love for creating and curating art is not a new hobby — in fact, he's quite the art aficionado. He has collaborated on designing a furniture collection with Frank Pollaro and has worked with architects like Frank Gehry, who designed a house for Pitt's New Orleans home-building charity Make It Right.

"He has always been very passionate about art and has a huge, very interesting collection," the source noted.

Pitt's exhibition opened Sunday and runs through Jan. 15, 2023.

