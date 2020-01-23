Brad Pitt Clarifies He's Not on Tinder After Joking He Was at SAG Awards: 'It Was Funny to Say'

Everyone can stop all the swiping — Brad Pitt isn’t actually on Tinder.

The actor joked about the dating app while accepting his win for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood at the 2020 SAG Awards, but he told Extra that it was just for fun.

“No, I’m not on it,” he clarified at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Wednesday, where he was awarded the Maltin Modern Master Award.

“I’m not even sure how it works. I just thought it was funny to say,” Pitt, 56, added.

Holding his statuette onstage, Pitt began his acceptance speech on Sunday by making light of his dating life, saying, “I’m gonna add this to my tinder profile.”

The actor was honored with the award in the outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role at the ceremony on Sunday, landing him as the clear frontrunner for the Oscar in just a few weeks. Pitt’s win comes for his critically acclaimed performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

Image zoom Brad Pitt Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Pitt also took a little time during the speech to mock himself for playing the role of stuntman Cliff Booth.

“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch,” he quipped, as ex-wife Jennifer Aniston gave a small laugh and clapped from the audience.

The award came two weeks after Pitt accepted the same honor at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards — and three before the Academy Awards will take place.

In Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Pitt plays Booth, a stunt double for and close friend to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton, a one-time television star working to stay relevant in the business.

It marks Pitt’s second collaboration with Tarantino following 2009’s Inglourious Basterds, which also brought them both acclaim and a SAG Award for outstanding ensemble.