Brad Pitt Celebrates 55th Birthday with His Kids at Home: Source

Brad Pitt spent some quality time with his kids on his big day.

A source tells PEOPLE that several of the actor’s kids slept over at his house in Los Angeles the night before his 55th birthday on Tuesday. Pitt shares 6 kids with ex Angelina Jolie — Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The fun visit comes amid a successful time for Pitt, who recently wrapped production on the Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The movie stars the duo, in their first time together onscreen, as friends who are witnessing Hollywood change around them during the time of the Charles Manson murders in the late 1960s.

Pitt’s production company Plan B is also racking up awards nominations. The Pitt-produced Vice, If Beale Street Could Talk and Beautiful Boy have all earned nods in various categories for the upcoming Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards, with Vice leading all nominations at the Globes.

The kids’ birthday stay also comes a few weeks after Pitt and Jolie—who separated two years ago—reached a temporary child custody agreement.

A source previously told PEOPLE, “It is not permanent but rather a temporary agreement in place, for now, to keep things moving along in the right direction.”

In July, a judge established a detailed schedule in July for Pitt to spend time with the children (except Maddox, who according to the court is old enough to decide for himself how much time he wants to spend with his father).

Jolie and Pitt first met on the 2003 set of their 2005 thriller Mr. & Mrs. Smith. They married in 2014, but Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.