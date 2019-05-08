Brad Pitt’s brother Doug is getting in on the Se7en action.

Doug, 52, takes over his big bro’s role as Detective David Mills in an ad for Mother’s Brewing Company that recreates the ending of David Fincher’s classic 1995 crime thriller.

“What’s in the box?” Doug shouts in the video, titled 6ix. “Tell me what’s in the flippin’ box!”

In the original movie, Mills tragically finds the head of his wife Tracy, played by Gwyneth Paltrow, inside the box. This time around the contains contain booze rather than blood — specifically Mother’s Brewing’s new Doin’ Good orange wheat ale.

Mother’s Brewing is based in Springfield, Missouri, where the Pitt siblings grew up. Doug’s nonprofit Care to Learn — which provides funding the health, hunger and hygiene areas to students in need — will receive a portion of Doin’ Good’s sales.

Doug Pitt in the Mother's Brewing commercial. Mother's Brewing Co

“Doin’ Good is a beer for turning positive vibes into action,” Mother’s Brewing says.

But this isn’t Doug’s Hollywood audition. Along with his Care to Learn foundation, he serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Republic of Tanzania and the director of WorldServe International, a charity that aims to provide water and sanitation solutions in developing countries.

Doug has three children — son Landon, 25, and daughters Sydney, 23, and Reagan, 22 — with his wife of 28 years, Lisa.