Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny Go Head-to-Head in First Look at Assassin Film Bullet Train

Bad Bunny is getting his first-ever movie close-up alongside Brad Pitt.

On Monday, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer went head-to-head with Pitt, 57, in the first look at their film Bullet Train where they play assassins.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and Pitt, 57, were seen slapping each other and tussling over a briefcase in footage shown to movie theater owners at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, according to Variety.

The first look reportedly provided a glimpse into the 27-year-old rapper's character, described as a "formidable opponent" for Pitt's assassin Ladybug.

While no footage of the film is available yet, the movie is star-studded and sure to be action-packed. Directed by David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2), the movie follows five assassins on a high-speed bullet train who realize their assigned targets are related. The film is based on the Japanese book Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka.

Sandra Bullock is also in the film, marking the first time she and Pitt have ever appeared together in a movie. Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon and Logan Lerman also star.

In March, Greg Rementer, a stunt coordinator for the movie, told Vulture Pitt "did 95 percent of his physical stunts—the fighting."

"He's like a natural-born athlete," Rementer said. "He really got in there!"

"Never have I ever done so many huge actors in one feature where all of them excelled at the physical movement of our training," Rementer said. "So Brad, Brian, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sonada, Andrew Koji—who was already a stud in terms of where he comes from with the show Warrior—all these actors put out some great action and did a lot of their [own] stuff."