Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Working 'Together Toward a Settlement' for Custody of 6 Kids

Exes Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are working toward settling custody of their six children.

The pair asked to extend the current temporary judge on their case — Judge Ouderkirk — until June 30, 2019, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE.

While the documents say a “trial on the bifurcated issue of custody is to begin on December 4,” multiple sources tell PEOPLE both sides are working toward an out-of-court settlement to arrange custody of their children without going to trial.

The listed court date is seen as a target date for which they could reach an agreement on custody, sources say.

A source tells PEOPLE, “both parties continue to work together toward a settlement.”

“Angelina isn’t seeking full custody,” the insider adds.

The actors have six children together: Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, 10-year-olds Vivienne and Knox, Maddox, 16, and Pax, 14.

In June, as the former couple attempted to navigate temporary arrangements, the court had to get involved in their parenting, which experts say is unusual. Documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time showed Jolie could have lost primary custody if she didn’t improve her relationship with the father of her children.

“It is critical that each of [the six] children have a healthy and strong relationship with their father and mother,” the papers read.

The judge also outlined specific steps Jolie had to take to aid Pitt’s access to and relationship with the children, including a detailed summer visitation schedule, and easy phone access between Pitt and each of the kids, without monitoring or interference from their mom.

More recently, in October, documents revealed that the parents had begun child custody evaluations. According to family law specialist Steve Mindel, who is not involved with the Jolie-Pitts, it is typical for third-party evaluators to be hired for cases requiring parenting plans.

The couple has also fought over child support in the past, with the actress alleging back in August that Pitt had made no “meaningful” contributions since their 2016 separation.

“Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children’s expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for a court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order,” court documents said at the time.

In a filing the next day, Pitt’s lawyer Lance Spiegel slammed Jolie’s filing as “unnecessary” and “a thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage.” The filing state that Pitt “loaned” Jolie $8 million to help her purchase her current home and has contributed over $1.3 million “for the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children.”

Jolie’s lawyer shot back in a statement calling Pitt’s filing “a blatant attempt to obfuscate the truth and distract from the fact that he has not fully met his legal obligations to support the children.”

After first separating from her husband on September 15, 2016, the Oscar winner filed for divorce from on Sept. 19, citing irreconcilable differences.

“Angelina Jolie Pitt has filed for dissolution of the marriage. This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting at this time, and asks that the family be given their privacy during this difficult time,” Jolie’s attorney told PEOPLE at the time.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Pitt responded, “I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the well being of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time.”