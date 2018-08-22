Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reach Interim Child Custody Agreement amid Divorce Battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached an interim custody agreement, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The two stars had a planned custody hearing scheduled for Tuesday that was canceled after Pitt, 54, and Jolie 43, reached the temporary agreement, the insider says.

A source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE, “Nothing has changed since the judge made an interim custody agreement a few months ago in which he said Angelina must let Brad see the children.”

The estranged pair pledged to settle their case confidentially in 2017, but are currently battling over the issue of child support for their six kids, Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Their children spent much of the summer with Jolie in London as she filmed Maleficent 2 , while Pitt, 54, has been in Los Angeles shooting Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In the last few weeks, Jolie and the kids have been back in L.A.

In June, a judge working on their divorce proceedings set up a schedule that would allow the actor to spend more time with his children — or Jolie would risk losing custody.

“Their parenting approach was always very different,” a source told PEOPLE previously. “Since their separation, it’s been obvious that they weren’t going to figure things out on their own when it comes to the kids.”

Two months into the court-mandated visitation plan, Jolie filed papers in court on Aug. 7 alleging that her estranged husband has not paid “meaningful” child support since their separation.

A spokesperson for Jolie insisted the actress —who also asked for a hearing that could allow the couple to dissolve their marriage before settling their finances — wants to “provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children.”

In a filing the next day, Pitt’s lawyer Lance Spiegel slammed Jolie’s filing as “unnecessary” and “a thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage.” The papers state that Pitt “loaned” Jolie $8 million to help her purchase her current home and has contributed over $1.3 million “for the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children.”

Jolie’s lawyer Samantha Bley DeJean said the First They Killed My Father director and producer is paying interest on the $8 million loan: “A loan is not, however, child support and to represent it as such is misleading and inaccurate.”