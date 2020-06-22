Watch Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock Surprise Essential Workers During Unsung Heroes Special

The actors were part of Harry Connick Jr.'s CBS special United We Sing: A GRAMMY Tribute to the Unsung Heroes

A few of Hollywood's biggest stars got together to thank essential workers for their incredible efforts.

Harry Connick Jr. put together Sunday's CBS special United We Sing: A GRAMMY Tribute to the Unsung Heroes in which he traveled around his city of New Orleans, surprising essential workers for their continued work throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic.

One special moment featured Darnell Rudolph, a sanitation worker who was surprised by a video call with Brad Pitt.

"Man, I love the work you've done after Katrina," Rudolph said to Pitt, referencing the actor's work with his Make It Right foundation, which builds homes for New Orleans residents who lost their homes in the 2005 hurricane.

"That's so appreciated, I've got such a love for that city, and we so appreciate what you're doing," Pitt, 56, told him before asking about his family. When Connick, 52, joked Rudolph's family had been passing the time by watching Pitt's movies, the actor jokingly apologized "for a few of them."

Sandra Bullock also appeared in the special to thank Joy Palmer, a public transportation worker who lost her husband to COVID-19.

"I just wanted to take this time to thank you for your service, for your contribution, for everything that you are doing to keep millions of people safe. I hope that what Harry is doing right now is just sprinkling the love on you so you realize the impact that you’re having during a time like this," Bullock, 55, said.

"I think in isolation a lot of times people don't realize how bright their light is, and I just wish you so much love and peace and understanding that your destiny's a lot bigger than I think you imagined," Bullock told Palmer, adding her condolences for the death of her husband.

Other stars appearing in the special include New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Renee Zellweger, Oprah Winfrey, Jamie Foxx, Tim McGraw and more.

The special was filmed with the help of Connick's 24-year-old daughter Georgia, who traveled around the city with her dad.

"Watching Georgia execute her incredible skills as a filmmaker was one thing but also to watch her listen and learn from these amazing folks that we met with such humility and respect just, yeah, I was beaming the whole time," Connick told Entertainment Tonight.