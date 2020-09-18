Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Reunite for Fast Times at Ridgemont High Read — Including a Steamy Scene

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston caused their A-list counterparts to break into laughter during the virtual live read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High

It's 2020 and Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are acting together again.

Their virtual onscreen reunion went down at the Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read, with host Dane Cook bringing together a cast of A-listers to reenact the 1982 classic.

During the event, Aniston and Pitt played Linda Barrett and Brad Hamilton, appearing on screen together for the first time since their 2005 divorce.

The two actors shared a hilarious moment in the script in which the character of Brad has a sexual fantasy about Linda, resulting in a live reading between the two exes that caused laughs by everyone.

Before the table read began, the A-list crew shared a few nervous laughs with Kimmel saying, “Break a leg everybody. Your career is riding on this.”

[primary_media_image primary_image="12303428" orientation="default" /]

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts facebook

His comment raised a few laughs, with someone saying, "This is going to be fantastic."

LaBeouf played the main character, Spicoli — a role previously played by Penn in the film — complete with a cigarette and a shirtless debut as his character.

His performance roused laughs and wide grins from the cast, in particular Penn and Pitt, 56, who has previously worked with LaBeouf in the 2014 film Fury.

At the end of the reading, the actors applauded each other, with Kimmel jokingly asking, "Can we just take it from the top and do it one more time?"

Roberts also congratulated Freeman for his reading, saying, "Morgan Freeman, you’re the MVP!"

Pitt and Aniston, 51, were married from 2000 to 2005, and have rekindled their friendship through the years which culminated in a friendly greeting backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year.

Image zoom The live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High facebook

Cook spoke to PEOPLE before the big night, explaining why he wanted to put such a huge event on as people around the world still struggled with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"It's hard to not have those really great, dare I say, holy s—, entertainment moments, which we have summer to summer — the big movie or the big moment. And when I didn't see that was happening, when I started seeing the films that I was anticipating most move out of the summertime spot, I thought, man, wouldn't it be great if somehow, someway we could still create a version of that moment? And I think we have the chance to do that, which is so damn cool."