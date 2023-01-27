Brad Pitt and George Clooney Have N.Y.C. Night Filming Apple Thriller 'Wolves' — See the Pics!

The upcoming Apple thriller reunites the Babylon actor with his Ocean's Eleven costar and longtime friend George Clooney

By
Published on January 27, 2023 09:24 AM
Brad Pitt (L) and George Clooney are seen filming "Wolves" in Chinatown
Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Brad Pitt and George Clooney were hard at work on Thursday night.

The two longtime friends and actors were seen on the set of their upcoming Apple thriller Wolves looking dialed into their characters as they filmed chilly, nighttime scenes for the movie in New York City's Chinatown neighborhood.

Pitt, 59, wore a black leather jacket, and a gray, zippered sweater over a classic white-button down shirt, while Clooney, 61, layered his dark outerwear with another jacket over a black turtleneck.

Both sported facial hair and grins as they sat side-by-side in a car while shooting one scene.

The off-screen pals' newest project has the actors playing "lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home) is writing, directing and producing the film, while Pitt and Clooney are also producing through their respective production companies.

George Clooney seen filming "Wolves" in Chinatown
George Clooney. SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

This isn't the first time Pitt and Clooney have worked together, of course. The Oscar winners previously starred on screen for three installments of the Ocean's franchise, as well as in 2008's Burn After Reading.

As for why they wanted to wok together this time, Clooney previously joked to People (the TV show!) that "Brad was obviously the cheapest of the actors available."

"He's a friend of mine and we have a really good time together," he added. "I'm really looking forward to it."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a> is seen filming "Wolves" in Chinatown
Brad Pitt. Gotham/GC Images

The two actors have been snapped this week on set. On Tuesday, the duo also shot scenes while wearing similar layered ensembles, consisting of gray slacks, black leather jackets and shiny black shoes.

As seen in another photo, Pitt wore a teal velour jumpsuit over a white undershirt and white sneakers and carried a yellow Loro Piana cashmere scarf to ward off the chilly N.Y.C weather.

The Babylon star also sported the same newly shorn hairstyle he debuted at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, where his appearance made for more than a few celebrity shoutouts.

Ocean's Thirteen
George Clooney and Brad Pitt in Ocean's Eleven. Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

Pitt's on-set gritty looks are a departure from the bright, adventuresome wardrobe choices he's made in recent months.

At the August 2022 premiere for his thriller Bullet Train in Seoul, South Korea, the actor wore a pink suit with matching trousers over a low-cut scoop-neck tee, completing the look in pink sneakers.

RELATED GALLERY: Brad Pitt's Bullet Train Press Tour Looks — See All the Photos

The previous month, he made a fashion statement by rocking a skirt at the screening of the film in Berlin.

"We're all going to die, so let's mess it up," Pitt told Variety's Marc Malkin at the time.

A few days prior on the press tour, he kicked things off in Paris in a slouchy peach suit with a complementary V-neck and shades.

