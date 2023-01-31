Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are All Smiles Filming Apple Thriller 'Wolves' in N.Y.C: See the Pics

The two longtime friends and actors have been photographed filming the upcoming movie in New York City this month

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 31, 2023 09:08 AM
George Clooney and Brad Pitt on the set of 'Wolves' on January 30, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Brad Pitt and George Clooney appear to be having fun on the set of their new movie.

The two longtime friends and actors were photographed in high spirits on set Monday while filming some more night scenes for their new movie Wolves in Chinatown, New York.

Pitt, 59, and Clooney, 61, were snapped both in sleek matching black leather jackets and slacks, as they smiled and chatted behind the scenes. Clooney wore a black turtleneck with matching dark pants, while Pitt wore a white undershirt and light gray pants.

The stars were also caught grinning together in the front of a stunt car, with Clooney behind the wheel and Pitt in the passenger seat, as they chased 26-year-old Austin Abrams' character (clad only in his underwear) through the streets.

Austin Abrams is seen on the set of 'Wolves'
Gotham/GC Images

Pitt was spotted earlier in the night in a bright red puffer jacket with a bright yellow "Shell" T-shirt and a green beanie as he arrived on set for the shoot. He was seen signing some autographs for fans before filming began.

The film follows two lone wolf fixers (Clooney and Pitt) as they are assigned to carry out the same job, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Both stars are taking on dual credit acting and producing the movie through their production companies. Jon Watts, who directed the three latest Spider-Man films, will direct.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a> Walks To Trailer On Film Set In NYC
splash / SplashNews.com

Wolves was reportedly highly sought after by several companies like Sony, Netflix and Lionsgate for the rights to the film, with Apple Originals Films ultimately winning a bidding war to package the film, according to the publication.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two actors have filming in New York City this month. Last week, on Jan. 24, the duo shot scenes while wearing similar layered ensembles, consisting of gray slacks, black leather jackets and shiny black shoes.

As seen in another photo, Pitt wore a teal velour jumpsuit over a white undershirt and white sneakers and carried a yellow Loro Piana cashmere scarf to ward off the chilly N.Y.C weather.

Austin Graham runs in his underwear while being pursued by <a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a> and George Clooney in a stunt car on the set of 'Wolves'
T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Wolves reunites Pitt and Clooney back on camera for the first time since 2008's Burn After Reading. The two also previously starred together in the Ocean's Eleven film franchise.

When asked about working together on another project, Clooney joked to PEOPLE that "Brad was obviously the cheapest of the actors available."

"He's a friend of mine and we have a really good time together," he added. "I'm really looking forward to it."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a> and George Clooney film a car scene for 'Wolves' together in Chinatown
JosiahW / BACKGRID

The two long-time friends have not been shy about trading jabs and compliments about each other in the past, with Pitt calling Clooney one of the "most handsome men in the world" in an interview with Vogue in September.

"If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney f—er because why not?" he said. "Because usually, I'm always taking him out, and he's always taking me out."

Clooney agreed in an interview on CBS This Morning: "He's right about that. Let's face it. He's right."

"Well, I do have some things to say about him and it will include the word f—er in it, apparently, since he used that about me," he added. "I would say that I too think that I am the most handsome man in the world."

Related Articles
Julia Fox showing off her NYC apartment via TikTok
Julia Fox Dismisses Critics of Her Modest N.Y.C. Apartment, Says it Provides 'a Sense of Normalcy' for Her Son
Michael Imperioli NYC Home
Michael Imperioli's 'Otherworldly' NYC Home Looks Like It Belongs in 'The White Lotus' — See Inside
Harry Potter costars, Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Matthew Lewis
Rupert Grint and His 'Harry Potter' Costars Have a WhatsApp Group Chat Called 'The Potterheads'
Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
'Avatar' Sequel Gives James Cameron 3 of the Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies of All Time
Timothée Chalamet Goofs Around in Bedroom Selfies on Instagram
Timothée Chalamet Puts Finger up His Nose in Series of Goofy Bedroom Selfies
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 28: In an aerial view of State Farm Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. State Farm Stadium will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII on February 12. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles Will Face Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl
https://www.wwnytv.com/2023/01/28/multiple-fatalities-st-lawrence-county-collision/. Credit: WWNY
6 Dead, 3 Seriously Injured After Bus and Box Truck Collide in Upstate New York
Los Angeles, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 5 PM ET on January 29, 2023 Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis show they are finally on good terms as they leave a meeting together in Hollywood on Friday afternoon. Olivia and Jason had a long talk at their cars and then hugged one another as they said goodbye. The former couple has had a contentious split but it looks like they are finally in a good place following Olivia's split with Harry Styles. Pictured: Oliva Wilde, Jason Sudeikis BACKGRID USA 29 JANUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Seen Hugging in L.A. Following Harry Styles Split
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Speaks Publicly For First Time Since Cardiac Arrest: 'Can't Tell You How Appreciative I Am'
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan
Harrison Ford Reacts to 'Indiana Jones' Costar Ke Huy Quan's Oscar Nod: 'He's a Great Guy'
Stephanie Hsu
Who Is Stephanie Hsu? Everything to Know About the 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock (6257198ba) Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Sissy Spacek Viola Davis, left, Octavia Spencer, center, and Sissy Spacek are seen backstage after accepting the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "The Help" at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on in Los Angeles. Viola Davis also won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for "The Help SAG Awards Insider, Los Angeles, USA
Octavia Spencer Says 'The Help' Costar Sissy Spacek 'Actually' Remembered Her After Interning on Her Film at 17
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Actress Octavia Spencer attends the 'Hidden Figures' premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 10, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Ernesto Di Stefano Photography/Getty Images)
Octavia Spencer Says She's 'Felt More Racism' in L.A. Than Back Home in Alabama: 'I Was an Anomaly'
Blake Lively, Paul Feig, Anna Kendrick
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's 'A Simple Favor' Sequel Slated to Begin Production in Italy This Fall: Source
Shane West Blake Lively
Shane West Supports Starring in 'It Ends with Us' with Blake Lively After Fan Suggests His Casting