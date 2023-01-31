Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are All Smiles Filming Apple Thriller 'Wolves' in N.Y.C: See the Pics

Brad Pitt and George Clooney appear to be having fun on the set of their new movie.

The two longtime friends and actors were photographed in high spirits on set Monday while filming some more night scenes for their new movie Wolves in Chinatown, New York.

Pitt, 59, and Clooney, 61, were snapped both in sleek matching black leather jackets and slacks, as they smiled and chatted behind the scenes. Clooney wore a black turtleneck with matching dark pants, while Pitt wore a white undershirt and light gray pants.

The stars were also caught grinning together in the front of a stunt car, with Clooney behind the wheel and Pitt in the passenger seat, as they chased 26-year-old Austin Abrams' character (clad only in his underwear) through the streets.

Gotham/GC Images

Pitt was spotted earlier in the night in a bright red puffer jacket with a bright yellow "Shell" T-shirt and a green beanie as he arrived on set for the shoot. He was seen signing some autographs for fans before filming began.

The film follows two lone wolf fixers (Clooney and Pitt) as they are assigned to carry out the same job, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Both stars are taking on dual credit acting and producing the movie through their production companies. Jon Watts, who directed the three latest Spider-Man films, will direct.

splash / SplashNews.com

Wolves was reportedly highly sought after by several companies like Sony, Netflix and Lionsgate for the rights to the film, with Apple Originals Films ultimately winning a bidding war to package the film, according to the publication.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two actors have filming in New York City this month. Last week, on Jan. 24, the duo shot scenes while wearing similar layered ensembles, consisting of gray slacks, black leather jackets and shiny black shoes.

As seen in another photo, Pitt wore a teal velour jumpsuit over a white undershirt and white sneakers and carried a yellow Loro Piana cashmere scarf to ward off the chilly N.Y.C weather.

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Wolves reunites Pitt and Clooney back on camera for the first time since 2008's Burn After Reading. The two also previously starred together in the Ocean's Eleven film franchise.

When asked about working together on another project, Clooney joked to PEOPLE that "Brad was obviously the cheapest of the actors available."

"He's a friend of mine and we have a really good time together," he added. "I'm really looking forward to it."

JosiahW / BACKGRID

The two long-time friends have not been shy about trading jabs and compliments about each other in the past, with Pitt calling Clooney one of the "most handsome men in the world" in an interview with Vogue in September.

"If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney f—er because why not?" he said. "Because usually, I'm always taking him out, and he's always taking me out."

Clooney agreed in an interview on CBS This Morning: "He's right about that. Let's face it. He's right."

"Well, I do have some things to say about him and it will include the word f—er in it, apparently, since he used that about me," he added. "I would say that I too think that I am the most handsome man in the world."