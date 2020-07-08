Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Amicably Co-Parenting After 'a Lot of Family Therapy': Source

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are co-parenting their six kids after their September 2016 split

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in a better place four years after their shocking split and protracted custody battle.

Late last month, Pitt, 56, was seen leaving Jolie's home on his motorcycle. The two are the parents of sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12.

"They definitely needed help figuring out all the child-custody issues and how Brad could be a dad again," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Since the kids are older now, they are no longer dealing with separation issues from Angie."

"It’s taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point,” the source adds, adding that tension between the former couple has thawed. "The younger kids go back and forth between their houses, and Brad loves spending as much time with them as possible. He seems much happier."

Pitt and Jolie, 45, married in 2014 after first meeting on the 2005 set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. They split in 2016 and were legally declared single last year as the finalization of their divorce continues.

During the novel coronavirus pandemic, both Jolie and Pitt have been focusing on their family and their various charitable causes.

Jolie has been a vocal voice in fighting against the lack of food security for children in America who often relied on now-closed schools for their meals. She donated $1 million to No Kids Hungry, an organization helping feed kids nationwide, and $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense fund following the killing of George Floyd and the heightened conversation around racial justice and police brutality.

She also virtually appeared in several talks advocating for children in need during the pandemic, and to speak of her continued work helping refugees around the world as Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Pitt, meanwhile, has appeared in several videos to offer support throughout the pandemic, including a sweet surprise for a sanitation worker in New Orleans who thanked Pitt for his work after Hurricane Katrina decimated the city in 2005.