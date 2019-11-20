Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat Seen Spending Time Together: They're 'Just Friends,' Says Source

Brad Pitt and Arrested Development‘s Alia Shawkat have been spending time together.

Over the weekend, the actor, 55, was spotted at an art gallery with Shawcat, 30, following multiple reported outings together.

A source close to Pitt insists, “They are absolutely just friends.”

While it’s not clear how they met, the actors visited an exhibit at the Wilding Cran Gallery in Los Angeles, according to an Instagram post from a fellow attendee. Meral Melika Duran, an EU strategist, posted pictures of Pitt and Shawkat at the exhibit where he met the artist behind the work, Martin Werthmann.

“Supporting arts & artist as usual. Thank you Brad Pitt for joining us. Had the pleasure to introduce my great artist friend Martin Werthmann to Brad (please check out his work). Had a very interesting conversation with Brad. Like [his] positive attitude,” she wrote next to four shots of Shawkat and Pitt mingling with the artist and other guests.

In one photo, a casually dressed Pitt is seen standing near Shawkat as they both chat with different people. In another, they appear to be talking to each other.

The two were also seen grabbing dinner together the same day and also previously attended Mike Birbiglia’s comedy show last month, where they posed for a selfie backstage, according to images posted by a Twitter user who has since deleted their account. (Buzzfeed published the tweets and images before they were deleted by the user.)

Pitt has been seen out with multiple women since his September 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, but has yet to confirm any relationships. The former couple, who married in 2014 and share six kids, was declared legally single in April, though their divorce proceedings continue and are being handled by a private judge.

The actor addressed his split from the Oscar winner in a recent interview with NPR while discussing his role in the critically acclaimed science fiction epic Ad Astra, which centers on an astronaut on a mission to find his father in the outer reaches of the solar system.

Asked if his divorce had an effect on his Oscar-tipped performance, Pitt said, “I would be exploring it whether there was a script that allowed that or not.”

“A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that as one — and I’m speaking in general again — but as one needs to understand, I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better,” he continued. “Because I don’t want to go on like this.”

Shawkat, who’s currently shooting the fourth season of Search Party for HBO Max, has been linked to Michael Cera and singer and producer Jack Antonoff in the past.