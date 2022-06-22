"I think joy's been a newer discovery, later in life," said Brad Pitt, who explained that he feels he had "low-grade depression" for many years

Brad Pitt Says He's 'Always Felt Very Alone in My Life' — But Is Now Embracing 'Friends and Family'

Brad Pitt is familiar with loneliness.

The 58-year-old Oscar winner opened up to GQ about feeling alone in life and living for years with what he calls a "low-grade depression."

Pitt, who's been sober for about six years, told the magazine that he found music "fills me with so much joy." He also mused that he thinks "all our hearts are broken."

"I think joy's been a newer discovery, later in life," he said. "I was always moving with the currents, drifting in a way, and onto the next. I think I spent years with a low-grade depression, and it's not until coming to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of self — the beauty and the ugly — that I've been able to catch those moments of joy," said the Bullet Train actor.

Added Pitt, "I always felt very alone in my life. Alone growing up as a kid, alone even out here, and it's really not till recently that I have had a greater embrace of my friends and family."

"What's that line? It was either Rilke or Einstein, believe it or not, but it was something about when you can walk with the paradox, when you carry real pain and real joy simultaneously, this is maturity, this is growth," he added.

Pitt said making and consuming art helps him feel less alone in the world.

"Art is something inexplicable. Art is something that gives you goosebumps, that makes the hairs stand up on the back of your neck, that brings a tear to the eye. Maybe it's because someone understood before you, you're not alone," he told GQ.

This summer, Pitt will star in Bullet Train, an action-comedy thriller where he plays an assassin who's just recovered from a case of burnout, returning to his high-stakes job with a somewhat misguided sense of confidence about his fitness for duty.