Brad Pitt Admits He's 'Blissfully Naive' of the Reaction to His Reunion with Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt is staying away from reactions to his reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

The two exes greeted each other warmly backstage at the Screen Actors Guild awards show Sunday after each had won a SAG Award in their respective category — Pitt, 56, for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Aniston, 50, for her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

Pitt admits he had no clue about all the attention the reunion brought.

“I don’t know. I’m blissfully naïve and I’m gonna stay that way,” Pitt told Entertainment Tonight of the online frenzy that ensued once the photos surfaced.

A source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that the actress was excited to congratulate her friend in the candid moment.

“Jen was happy for Brad,” the source said. “They congratulated each other and that was it.”

The insider said, “It was an emotional night,” and added that Aniston “is not dating Brad.”

“They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other,” said the source. “She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”

Image zoom Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Emma McIntyre/Getty

The two stars were married for five years before their divorce in 2005. While they’ve long been cordial, the pair have been more public about their friendship in the last year.

In February 2019, the Friends actress celebrated her 50th birthday with a star-studded bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. Among her guests was Pitt, who also sent her a present before the party.

A source told PEOPLE at the time: “Her friends were happy to see Brad at the party. Whatever caused their divorce is long in the past,” while a second source said, “Brad and Jen have a very civil relationship.”