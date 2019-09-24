Brad Pit Says He Had to 'Understand My Own Culpability' in Split from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is opening up about how his split from Angelina Jolie impacted the making of his new emotional space drama, Ad Astra.

The actor addressed his September 2016 split from the Oscar winner in a recent interview with NPR while discussing his role in the film, which centers on an astronaut on a mission to find his father in the outer reaches of the solar system.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Explains Why He Got Sober: ‘I Had Taken Things as Far as I Could Take It’

Asked if his divorce had an effect on his performance, Pitt said, “I would be exploring it whether there was a script that allowed that or not.”

“A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that as one — and I’m speaking in general again — but as one needs to understand, I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better,” he continued. “Because I don’t want to go on like this.”

He and Jolie share six children together: daughters Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne, 11, and sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, and Knox, 11.

Image zoom Brad Pitt Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In a previous interview with The New York Times, the 55-year-old looked back on his decision to give up drinking, which came after his split from Jolie, 44.

“I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privilege,” Pitt said.

He shared with the outlet that he was moved by his fellow male group members in Alcoholics Anonymous.

“You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard,” Pitt said. “It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself.”

“It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself,” Pitt continued. “There’s great value in that.”

Ad Astra is now playing in theaters.