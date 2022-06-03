Brad Johnson, Always and Melrose Place Actor, Dead at 62 

The actor is survived by his wife and their eight children

Brad Johnson, a former Marlboro Man and actor in Steven Spielberg's Always, has died. He was 62.

The actor died February 18 in Fort Worth, Texas, Entertainment Weekly confirmed.

According to an obituary, Johnson was a "true renaissance man," who was "​​not only interested in all life had to offer, but was gifted in it as well."

Johnson began his professional rodeo career in 1984, which would lead him to Dallas where he met his wife, Laurie. While on the rodeo circuit, he was recruited by a movie scout and began an acting career that would land him in commercials, magazines, films, and television shows. He also became the face of Marlboro for a few years as the Marlboro Man.

Johnson's first big acting role came in Spielberg's 1989 drama Always, where he acted alongside Holly Hunter and Richard Dreyfuss.

Additional films of his include Flight of the Intruder, Philadelphia Experiment II, The Birds II: Land's End, Rough Riders and several others. The actor also appeared on several episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Soldier of Fortune, Inc., Melrose Place and Courthouse.

His career would bring his family to California, the obituary states, though a few years later they bought and moved to a ranch in rural New Mexico.

He and his family would eventually return back to North Texas after also spending some time in the mountains of Colorado.

"As much as he loved cowboying and the outdoors, Brad loved nothing more than his family. He put them before himself in every way and they know that they could not have been blessed with a better husband and father," the obituary read.