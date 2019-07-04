Brad Falchuk Calls Sexy Shot of Wife Gwyneth Paltrow 'Mean' as They're 'Thousands of Miles' Apart

Brad Falchuk is missing his wife, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Falchuk let Paltrow know he was thinking about her by commenting on a glam shot of the Goop CEO from her trip to Paris. The pictures features Paltrow holding a martini while wearing a white gown with a plunging neck line, with her blonde hair resting in loose waves on her shoulders.

“Merci Paris, I always love seeing you,” Paltrow, 46, wrote alongside the post.

“Because I’m thousands of miles away, this post is mean,” Falchuk, 48, replied in a caption captured by the popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

And he wasn’t the only one to comment on the gorgeous snapshot. Pals like Mindy Kaling, Olivia Wilde, Gwen Stefani, Kate Hudson, Drew Barrymore, Courtney Love, Zoe Saldana and Chelsea Handler all filled Paltrow’s comments with compliments.

The flirty comment from Falchuk comes just a few months before the couple’s first wedding anniversary. Paltrow and the American Horror Story producer married in a private, star-studded wedding ceremony in the Hamptons in September after dating for more than three years.

But the two are certainly used to spending time apart. The Goop mogul recently revealed that she and Falchuk only live together four nights a week, after which he goes back to his own house.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” Paltrow, 46, said in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

And it seems the unorthodox living arrangement has the stamp of approval from Paltrow’s intimacy coach, who told her that it gives their marriage “polarity.”

Earlier this year, Paltrow celebrated her hubby’s birthday with a sweet note on Instagram. Paltrow called Falchuk her “rock” and “true north.”

In the post, Paltrow also referenced Falchuk’s two children, son Brody and daughter Isabella.

“It’s your birthday, but it’s really feels like you are the gift,” Paltrow began. “Not just to me, and to @izzyfalchuk and Brody, but to all of us who are fortunate enough to know and love you.”

“You are my rock, my true north, my favorite person to eat with, to travel with,” the actress continued. “You are a true friend. You want only what is for the highest good. You always help me see what I can’t. I am so happy you were born @bradfalchuk I love you so much.”