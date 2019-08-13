Brad Falchuk Opens Up About Finally Moving in with Wife Gwyneth Paltrow a Year After Wedding

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow had a very sweet reason for not moving in together after their wedding.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in late Sept. 2018, but Paltrow revealed earlier this year that they didn’t yet live under the same roof. In a new interview with WSJ Magazine, Falchuk explained why they decided to take it slow for the sake of their children from previous marriages.

“I’m moving in September. We’ve just done it slowly,” Falchuk said. “Divorce is terrible, even when it’s the right thing to do. And it’s really hard on kids. Come September, we’re all gonna Brady Bunch it up, and it’ll be great.”

Paltrow, 46, shares daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, with ex-husband Chris Martin, while Falchuk, 48, has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage.

Image zoom Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/Shutterstock

Despite the attention their relationship has garnered, Falchuk told the magazine that the couple doesn’t let anything get in the way of their very normal bond.

“There’s a media version of her and me,” Falchuk said, “but we’re just home cooking dinner. Or she’s just cooking me breakfast. That’s all. We could not be a more normal couple.”

He continued, “Gwyneth has a very tough skin. She’s like, ‘You’ve got to relax.’ At the end of the day, we’re getting into bed together…and nothing from the outside world or anybody’s opinion means anything.”

Paltrow recently opened up about married life to InStyle, where she sweetly praised Falchuk.

“Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” Paltrow said. “I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

The couple first met when Paltrow appeared on Glee and tied the knot in a private, star-studded wedding ceremony in the Hamptons in late Sept. after dating for more than three years.