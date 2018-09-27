Brad Falchuk Pens Sweet Birthday Note to Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘You Keep Getting Better Every Year’

If they weren’t already engaged to be married, this birthday message would have done the trick!

In honor of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s 46th birthday on Thursday, Brad Falchuk penned a gushing tribute to his soon-to-be-wife.

“When was this photo taken? 1940? ‘50? ‘70? Last summer?” the Emmy-winning producer wrote on Instagram, alongside a beachside snap of the Goop founder and actress.

Singing Paltrow’s praises, he added: “It’s this timeless beauty’s birthday today. She was born with endless gifts – big blue eyes, a brain and heart overflowing with curiosity, generosity and possibility and those heartbreakingly long legs that go on and on – but she never rests on any of them.”

“Gwyneth, you are the hardest working person I know. From your first cup of coffee in the morning to your last cup of whiskey at night. From the gym to the office to homework at the kitchen table. You give us all of you, all the time. And always with a smile (well, almost always),” he continued, before sweetly remarking, “Maybe that’s why, even though you are the best person ever, you keep getting better every year.

“Happy birthday, Love,” he concluded the message.

While many months have passed since Falchuk turned 47 earlier this year, Paltrow penned her own loving note for the happy occasion.

“Happy birthday @bradfalchuk you are the grounding force, the epitome of love and kindness. Thank you for being my beacon,” Paltrow captioned a black and white photo of a shirtless Falchuk, wearing only a towel with a hat, sunglasses and shoes.

Paltrow and Falchuk announced they were engaged after four years of dating back in January, and the actress recently revealed that while she’s “a little scared” about getting married for a second time, she also feels “very optimistic.”

Speaking to Sarah Jessica Parker on the goop podcast, Paltrow commented on how much has changed since she married her first husband Chris Martin — and how difficult it can be to choose the right partner when you get married at a young age.

“It’s such a crazy game of chance because who knows if you’re going to grow in parallel, if your paths are going to diverge, [or] what’s going to happen,” she said.

Paltrow and the Coldplay frontman share two kids, daughter Apple 14, and son Moses, 12.

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on Glee as Holly Holliday, a role for which she won an Emmy Award. The two officially started dating in the summer of 2014 and confirmed their engagement in January in Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue.