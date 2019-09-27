Brad Falchuk Calls Wife Gwyneth Paltrow 'Greatest Human Being Ever' in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Brad Falchuk is showering wife Gwyneth Paltrow with love in the sweetest birthday message.

The producer and writer posted a lengthy caption on Instagram Friday alongside a fresh-faced shot of his wife to celebrate her 47th birthday, just days before their first wedding anniversary. Paltrow and Falchuk, 48, tied the knot at an intimate ceremony at her Hamptons home on Sept. 30 last year.

“Today is Gwyneth’s birthday so I’m just going to say it – she’s the greatest human being ever,” Falchuk started the message. “She’s not perfect – her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn’t that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings.”

He continued, “Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her – blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too. Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world.”

“She’s a relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she’s their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does. She’s endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that. Happy birthday, Love. I know I’m not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you,” Falchuk wrote.

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

The sweet message comes the day after the two stayed close at the premiere of their new Netflix show, The Politician. Falchuk serves as producer and writer on the show created by their close friend Ryan Murphy, while Paltrow makes a return to acting alongside Ben Platt, Jessica Lange and Zoey Deutch.

Paltrow announced last month that she and the American Horror Story producer were finally moving in together nearly a year of marriage.

“Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” Paltrow revealed in InStyle’s special 25th anniversary issue last month.

“I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”