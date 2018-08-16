Inside Brad and Angelina’s Contentious Divorce: 'They’ve Always Had Different Parenting Styles'

Despite splitting almost two years ago, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are far from finalizing their divorce.

In 2017 the pair had pledged to settle their case confidentially, however now the two are once again hurling ugly public accusations at each other. They’re currently battling over the issue of child support for their six kids, Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

“Their parenting approach was always very different,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Since their separation, it’s been obvious that they weren’t going to figure things out on their own when it comes to the kids.”

Pitt and Jolie in London in 2014. David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

For much of the summer summer, the children have been living full time with Jolie, 43, who has been filming Maleficent 2 in London while Pitt, 54, has been in Los Angeles shooting Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In June, a judge working on their divorce proceedings set up a schedule that would allow the actor to spend more time with his children — or Jolie would risk losing custody.

“For so long, Brad didn’t spend any regular time with the kids,” the insider says. “He had very little contact with them. The kids were mostly with Angie, so they are of course very attached to her. It’s frustrating for Brad. He wants to spend as much time with his kids as possible.”

Pitt with Maddox, Shiloh and Pax at a 2014 premiere in Hollywood. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The World War Z star has been back and forth to London, and Jolie spent time with the kids, who also recently spent a week in L.A. with him. Jolie has recently been back in Los Angeles and spotted out with the children, and another hearing in the case is scheduled for next week.

Two months into the court-mandated visitation plan, though, Jolie filed papers in court on Aug. 7 alleging that her estranged husband has not paid “meaningful” child support since their separation. A spokesperson for Jolie insisted the actress —who also asked for a hearing that could allow the couple to dissolve their marriage before settling their finances — wants to “provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children.”

In a filing the next day, Pitt’s lawyer Lance Spiegel slammed Jolie’s filing as “unnecessary” and “a thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage.” The papers state that Pitt “loaned” Jolie $8 million to help her purchase her current home and has contributed over $1.3 million “for the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children.”

Shiloh and Zahara joined mom in February in L.A. David Livingston/Getty

Jolie’s lawyer Samantha Bley DeJean said the First They Killed My Father director and producer is paying interest on the $8 million loan: “A loan is not, however, child support and to represent it as such is misleading and inaccurate.”