Boyd Holbrook Apologizes to Olivia Munn for Canceling Predator Press Day Over Controversy

Boyd Holbrook has joined Sterling K. Brown in apologizing to their costar Olivia Munn.

On Saturday, Munn, who stars in the upcoming film The Predator alongside the two actors, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how she didn’t feel supported by the rest of the cast after criticizing the film’s director for casting his friend, actor Steven Wilder Striegel, in the movie, despite the fact that the actor is a registered sex offender. (The scene in which the actor appeared has since been deleted from the film.)

“It’s not an easy thing to be the one to speak up. There are people who get mad at you for not helping them bury it,” she shared during the interview, which was conducted at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the movie had its world premiere. “It’s a very lonely feeling to be sitting here by myself when I should be sitting here with the rest of the cast.”

Holbrook posted a lengthy response on Instagram Monday apologizing for not speaking on the situation earlier and canceling press opportunities, leaving Munn alone.

“I want to start by apologizing for this statement coming late in the current conversation,” he said. “I do not take any of what has gone on lightly, and I want to speak from the most honest and genuine place possible. I have stated before, and I will state it again, I am proud of Olivia for the way that she handled a difficult and alarming situation, and I am grateful that Fox took the information seriously and took action swiftly.”

He continued, “It is true that I pulled out of a small amount of press on Saturday, as this type of social commentary is new to me and given the nature of the originating crime, I felt further discussion could cause unwanted trauma and pain, neither of which I wanted to incite to the anonymous young woman.”

“I now realize that my understanding of the situation was not the full picture and the last thing I want is for Olivia to ever feel abandoned or alone. We are in the midst of a very crucial and important time and it is imperative that we keep listening,” the statement concluded.

Last week, Munn revealed that while she was initially unaware of Striegel’s background, she went on to learn that in 2010, the actor, 47, pled guilty to attempting “to lure a 14-year-old female into a sexual relationship via the internet,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

In a statement shared with the newspaper, the actress, 38, said she thought it was “both surprising and unsettling that Shane Black, our director, did not share this information to the cast, crew, or Fox Studios prior to, during, or after production.”

According to the outlet, after Munn told Fox the truth about Wilder’s past, the decision was quickly made to cut the three-page scene he appeared in, during which he played a jogger who made repeated sexual advances on Munn’s character.

Defending his decision to cast Striegel in the film, Black previously shared his own statement with PEOPLE, remarking that he “was misled by a friend.”

“Having read this morning’s news reports, it has sadly become clear to me that I was misled by a friend I really wanted to believe was telling me the truth when he described the circumstances of his conviction,” Black said. “I believe in giving people second chances — but sometimes you discover that chance is not as warranted as you may have hoped.”

He added, “After learning more about the affidavit, transcripts and additional details surrounding Steve Striegel’s sentence, I am deeply disappointed in myself. I apologize to all of those, past and present, I’ve let down by having Steve around them without giving them a voice in the decision.”

Shortly after Munn expressed how she felt alone in standing against the director, her costar Brown apologized to Munn before adding his voice to the conversation.

“I’m sorry you’re feeling so isolated, my dear,” he wrote in the first of a series of Twitter messages. “And I’m sorry you’ve been the only one to speak up publicly.”

“I don’t have all the details regarding his friend’s crime, but I know it involves a minor, and he spent time in jail. With regards to forgiveness, I leave that the individual,” the actor continued, adding that “what I take issue with…is that we all have the right to know who we’re working with!”

“When someone has been convicted of a crime of a sexual nature involving a child, we have the right to say that’s not okay!” he remarked. “Our studio was not given that opportunity, and neither was our cast. Especially @oliviamunn who was the only member of the principal cast who had to work with him.”

The actor went on to make it clear how much he appreciated the fact that she did speak up, instead of ignoring the truth.

“I so appreciate that you ‘didn’t leave well enough alone,’ & again, I’m so sorry you feel isolated in taking action,” he wrote. “Thank you to @20thcenturyfox for taking quick action in deleting the scene. @Oliviamunn I hope you don’t feel quite so alone. You did the right thing.”

The Predator will be released nationwide on Sept. 14.