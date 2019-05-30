Boy George Endorses Upcoming Movie Biopic About His Life: 'Thrilling!'

Boy George is the latest pop icon to get the feature film treatment!

The ‘80s icon, who rose to prominence as the frontman of the Culture Club, will be the subject of an upcoming movie, which will trace the singer’s path to success, Deadline announced on Wednesday.

The film, which does not currently have a title, or any attached stars, will be written and directed by Sacha Gervasi, whose previous credits include My Dinner with Herve as well as the 2008 rockumentary Anvil: The Story of Anvil.

“There is no filmmaker better suited than Sacha Gervas ito tell George’s confessional story with the irreverence and emotion it deserves,” MGM Motion Picture Group president Jonathan Glickman told Deadline in a statement. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with both of them to bring this remarkably honest and wildly entertaining tale to audiences around the world.”

Gervasi went on to praise the 57-year-old singer as “a trailblazer and a true original.”

“In the London clubs of the ’80s, George was impossible to miss and everyone knew he would be a star long before the world had ever heard a note of Culture Club’s iconic songs,” the British director and screenwriter shared. “I’m both honored and excited to be the one to guide it onto the big screen.”

And Gervasi isn’t the only one who’s excited for the film.

After the news was first announced, George shared that he was in support of the project. “A MOVIE! @mgm_studios Thrilling!” he wrote on Instagram.

George, whose real name is George O’Dowd, was only 21 when he found himself propelled into superstardom, after Culture Club performed hit “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?” on the British music television program Top of the Pops in 1982.

In addition to his soulful voice, the singer became known for his experimental and androgynous style, as well as for his open attitude about his sexuality.

Throughout his career, George, who has been sober for over a decade now, also suffered from a highly-publicized battle with drug addiction.

In recent years, the star appeared in both the West End and Broadway productions of the musical Taboo, which he wrote the music and lyrics for. Additionally, he has continued to record music both on his own and with the Culture Club, which released their first album in 19 years, titled Life, in October 2018.

Music legends have increasingly found themselves the subjects of high-profile biopics.

Earlier this month, Rocketman, which tells the story of Elton John’s life was released, while last years’ Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody went on to rake in close to $1 billion at the worldwide box office.