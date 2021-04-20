Boy George is getting his own biopic and he's searching for the perfect actor to portray him

Boy George Launches Search to Find Actor to Play Him in Biopic Karma Chameleon: 'I Want to Be Impressed'

Boy George is the latest musician getting his own biopic and he's on the hunt for the perfect actor!

The 59-year-old singer announced the news in an Instagram video on Tuesday, saying the biopic, Karma Chameleon, will be filmed this summer in London and on several sets "around the world."

George, born George Alan O'Dowd, said Daniel Mays (Good Omens, 1917) is set to play his father and that there were "rumors of Keanu Reeves popping in."

"There's only one problem, and it's quite major: Who's going to play me?" George said in the video.

"We're looking for a brave, young actor from anywhere in the globe to take on the role of his life," he continued. "It will be brilliant. I want to be impressed! So see you on set this summer. I'll be wearing the hat."

The biopic is written and will be directed by Sacha Gervasi (Anvil: The Story of Anvil, Hitchcock). It'll explore George's childhood growing up in Ireland to his success in the 80s band Culture Club with members Jon Moss, Roy Hay and Mickey Craig.

The group rose to fame with hits such as "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?" and "Karma Chameleon."

This is the latest music biopic in recent years with Elton John's 2019 Rocketman scoring the singer an Oscar for Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again."