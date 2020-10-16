"I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved," said former 7 News morning anchor Alaina Pinto

Boston News Anchor Says She Was Fired for Cameo in Adam Sandler's Netflix Film Hubie Halloween

A Boston news reporter says she was fired after making a cameo appearance in Adam Sandler's latest Netflix movie.

Last week, Netflix debuted the new comedy film Hubie Halloween, starring Sandler, 54, Julie Bowen, Kevin James, Ray Liotta and more stars. In one part of the film, the characters watch a fictional Wake Up Boston TV news segment, featuring a brief appearance by real-life anchor Alaina Pinto as an anchor named Erin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the scene, Pinto wears a Harley Quinn costume for Halloween, with the gag being that her fellow coworkers are also dressed as the popular comic book character.

On Thursday, just over a week after the premiere of the movie, Pinto revealed on Twitter that she'd been terminated from her position at WHDH 7 News. The scene was filmed in 2019.

"Hi Friends! I have some news to share… Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you," she wrote. "Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, 'Hubie Halloween'."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me," continued Pinto. "I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved."

Spokespersons from WHDH and Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

"Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege. I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter - the future is bright," concluded Pinto.

RELATED VIDEO: Julie Bowen Says Reuniting with Adam Sandler for Hubie Halloween Feels Like 'Home'

In Sandler's Halloween flick, the star plays Hubie Dubois, who spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, Massachusetts, celebrate it safely.

When people begin disappearing around town, Hubie starts investigating while attempting to convince the town’s police (Kevin James and Kenan Thompson) that monsters are behind the disappearances.