Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat Sequel Will Stream on Amazon Prime Right Before Election Day

Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat sequel has found a home!

The sequel to the popular 2006 comedy, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on Oct. 23, according to Deadline.

Baron Cohen will reprise his role as Borat in the follow-up that was made during the coronavirus shutdown, the outlet reports.

The original film followed Borat, a popular reporter from Kazakhstan, as he travels to the United States to film a documentary on what makes the country great.

While there, Borat offends almost everyone he meets, falls in love with Pamela Anderson and travels across the country in an attempt to make her his wife.

The comedy went on to gross over $265 million worldwide, giving Cohen, 48, the platform to create future characters and movies like Bruno, The Dictator and Grimsby.

Baron Cohen won the Golden Globe Award for best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy for his performance in Borat. The film was also nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar.

While a name for the sequel has not been confirmed, a listing for the film on IMDb shows the title as Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.

Cohen reprised the character briefly before the 2016 election to warn Americans about voting for Donald Trump.

Borat appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he first taught host Jimmy Kimmel a surprising translation of the late night host’s name, then claimed Trump is one of Cohen’s more ″unbelievable" characters.