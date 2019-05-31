Sacha Baron Cohen Claims Pamela Anderson's Participation in Borat Ended Her Marriage to Kid Rock

Was Borat the true cause of Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock‘s 2006 split?

That’s what Sacha Baron Cohen is claiming. In a upcoming episode of The Daily Beast‘s podcast The Last Laugh, the Borat star and writer said that Anderson, 51, once told him that the controversial film caused the couple to get divorced.

The 2006 comedy film follows Borat, played by Cohen, across the country on a mission to meet (and marry!) Anderson. The actor, 47, told The Daily Beast that he texted Anderson after she brought Rock to a screening of the movie — and Cohen says the rocker’s reaction was not positive.

“’How did it go? What did he think?'” Cohen said he asked the Baywatch actress. “She texted back: ‘He’s getting divorced.’ I was like, ‘Why?’ She goes: ‘The movie.'”

“And I thought it was a joke but then a few weeks later they got divorced and they put as a reason for divorce, Borat,” Cohen added. “I think they were a fantastic couple, so it’s a shame. Much better than Julian Assange or whoever she dated later on.”

Anderson and Rock began dating in the spring of 2001, but split two years later. They rekindled their romance in July 2006 when they ran into each other in St. Tropez on a yacht owned by a mutual friend.

“It was like we’d never been apart,” Rock, now 48, told PEOPLE afterward. They married that month — also aboard a yacht in St. Tropez — but Anderson filed for divorce in November 2006, just after Borat‘s release.

At the time that the movie hit theaters, reports claimed that Rock allegedly yelled at Anderson after a screening of the film.

Cohen also told The Daily Beast that Anderson was in on the climatic scene where Borat attempts to put her into a marriage sack and kidnap her at a book signing.

“She was the only person in on that movie, yes,” he admitted. “Otherwise, it would have been kidnapping.”

During the scene, Cohen revealed, Anderson accidentally “clipped her jaw.”

“She lost two things,” he joked. “One, she lost a tiny bit of bone from her jaw. And secondly, she lost a husband.”