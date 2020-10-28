Borat 2 Fans Raise $50,000 for Beloved Babysitter Jeanise Jones, Who's Unemployed Due to COVID

Jeanise Jones had no idea she was taking part in Borat 2 and thought it was real

One of the breakout stars from the Borat sequel is feeling the love online.

Jeanise Jones, who brought heart into the comedic sequel as a babysitter to Borat's daughter Tutar, is at the center of a new GoFundMe after fans looked for a way to help the grandmother.

In an interview with the New York Post, Jones explained how she had no idea she was part of the movie and instead thought Tutar, played by Maria Bakalova, was a real 15-year-old girl in danger of being married off to an older man. Jones originally thought she was taking part in a documentary about child brides.

“I’m feeling like she’s from the Third World and that kind of stuff does happen where they sell women. I’m thinking this is for real so I felt kind of betrayed by it,” she said.

Jones said she was paid $3,600 to film scenes in Oklahoma and later Washington State. She found out it was all a ruse when the movie trailer came out earlier this year.

Jones was found through her Oklahoma City church Ebenezer Baptist Church when producers approached her pastor Derrick Scobey. In a new GoFundMe, Scobey explained how Jones continued to worry about Tutar long after filming.

"This was not scripted for Jeanise. It all came from the heart," Scobey wrote. "She is one of the most authentic people I’ve ever met. One good thing that has come from this is that Jeanise doesn’t have to worry about 'Tutar' anymore. She has WORRIED about this young lady for a year."

The pastor also asked fans to donate to Jones, who is currently unemployed.

"Please consider saying thank you to Jeanise with a tangible gift. She’s unemployed right now due to Covid. Previously, she worked on a job for 32 years!" Scobey wrote.