'Book Club' Cast Reveal Who Crashed Barbara Walters' Wedding in 'Never Have I Ever' Game (Exclusive)

Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen and Jane Fonda recently had fun playing the game with PEOPLE

By
Published on May 12, 2023 01:23 PM
Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen

Jane Fonda once crashed Barbara Walters' wedding!

While playing a game of "Never Have I Ever" with PEOPLE, the Book Club: The Next Chapter star, 85, told her fellow co-stars Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen that she was guilty of showing up uninvited at the late journalist's 1986 nuptials.

"Barbara Walters, marrying Merv Adelson at Aaron Spelling's tennis court," Fonda shared with the actresses.

"And you weren't invited but you went anyway?" Steenburgen teased.

"Yeah, I crashed it because I was friends with Barbara, she didn't invite me though," the Oscar-winning star said.

"I guess you weren't that good of friends!" Steenburger then joked.

In her recent cover story interview with PEOPLE, Fonda opened up about the special relationship she shares with Bergen, Steenburgen and Diane Keaton, which stems from their work together in the 2019 rom-com hit Book Club.

Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Diane Keaton attend the premiere of "Book Club: The Next Chapter" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on May 08, 2023 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"It's everything I imagined women's friendships can be," Fonda said of their bond. "When I was younger, there was this assumption that women were kind of catty and four stars working together wouldn't work because they'd be competing, and it's just not true. We're friends and we love working together and we help each other when we need to."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Grace and Frankie star revealed that one of the many perks of getting older is learning what really matters in life.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"A bad thing happens, and you think, 'Well, that's happened before, and I'm fine. I'll get over it.' You know what's important. I spent a lot of time like a canoe with no paddle being carried in the current. As I got older, I learned I'm going to put an oar in the water and steer."

Book Club: The Next Chapter is in theaters May 12.

