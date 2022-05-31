Book Club 2 Sends Pals Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen to Italy

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen return for Book Club 2: The Next Chapter, a sequel to their 2018 comedy

On Tuesday, Focus Features shared the first image from the upcoming Book Club 2: The Next Chapter, a sequel to the 2018 comedy that stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. Production on the film is now underway, with each of the stars returning, along with Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson.

According to a press release, best friends Diane (Keaton), Vivian (Fonda), Sharon (Bergen) and Carol (Steenburgen) "take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure."

Bill Holderman returns to direct the sequel, which does not yet have a release date.

Back in June 2019, Steenburgen teased the likelihood of a Book Club 2 after the original — about women who spice up their lives after reading the steamy 50 Shades of Grey together — did well at the box office.

"I love them, and I guess we're doing Book Club 2 because the film was incredibly successful," Steenburgen, 69, told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio channel Radio Andy at the time.

"We're kind of obsessed with each other because none of us had ever worked together, and there had been these little meetings over the years between all of us, but the stories are so incredible," she continued. "And also I love it because I'm the baby of the group, so it's really nice to, like, for once in my life be the youngest."

Ahead of the first movie's 2018 release, Steenburgen told PEOPLE about bonding with her costars. "Something just connected between the four of us," she said at the time. "It was really fun to be in a situation where we had so much in common, so many things to talk about."