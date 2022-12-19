'Book Club 2' : Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen Jet Off in First Trailer

Book Club 2: The Next Chapter premieres in theaters May 12, 2023

Published on December 19, 2022

The gals are off for a European adventure in Book Club 2: The Next Chapter.

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen all appear in the first teaser trailer for the sequel to their 2018 comedy, which Focus Features dropped on Monday.

According to a press release, best friends Diane (Keaton, 76), Vivian (Fonda, 84), Sharon (Bergen, 76) and Carol (Steenburgen, 69) "take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had."

But "when things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure," the press release added.

"We might never have a chance to do something like this again," Carol tells the rest of the women in the trailer before the head off to celebrate Vivian's engagement.

(l-r) Diane Keaton stars as Diane, Jane Fonda as Vivian, Candice Bergen as Sharon and Mary Steenburgen as Carol in BOOK CLUB 2, a Focus Features release.
Book Club 2: The Next Chapter (2023). Riccardo Ghilardi/Focus Features

Back in June 2019, Steenburgen teased the likelihood of a Book Club 2 after the original — about women who spice up their lives after reading the steamy 50 Shades of Grey together — did well at the box office.

"I love them, and I guess we're doing Book Club 2 because the film was incredibly successful," she told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio channel Radio Andy at the time.

"We're kind of obsessed with each other because none of us had ever worked together, and there had been these little meetings over the years between all of us, but the stories are so incredible," she continued.

"And also I love it because I'm the baby of the group, so it's really nice to, like, for once in my life be the youngest," Steenburgen added.

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, Book Club:2
Book Club 2: The Next Chapter (2023). Focus Features/YouTube

Ahead of the first movie's 2018 release, Steenburgen told PEOPLE about bonding with her costars.

"Something just connected between the four of us," she said at the time. "It was really fun to be in a situation where we had so much in common, so many things to talk about."

"I adore each one of them," the actress added. "We've become true friends."

Directed by Bill Holderman, Book Club 2: The Next Chapter premieres in theaters May 12, 2023.

