"Yesterday was the best day of my life 💙 thanks to my husband!!" Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films, wrote Sunday on Instagram

Bonnie Wright Is Married! Harry Potter Actress Weds Andrew Lococo: 'Best Day of My Life'

Accio wedded bless!

Bonnie Wright is married, the former Harry Potter actress announced on Instagram, Sunday, revealing that she and beau Andrew Lococo had tied the knot the previous day.

Sharing a poolside close-up video of their wedding rings, Wright, 31, wrote, "Yesterday was the best day of my life 💙 thanks to my husband!!"

Several of her fellow Harry Potter alums sent their well wishes to the couple in the comments, including Tom Felton who said, "Congratulations B xx."

"Congratulations to you both! @thisisbwright 💜😘," added Scarlett Byrne Hefner, while James Phelps — who played Wright's onscreen brother — wrote, "🥳🥳."

Wright first shared a glimpse of Lococo on her Instagram back in September 2020.

While she didn't give too many details about her wedding day on. Sunday, she posted a peek at the décor on her Instagram Story, courtesy of event photographer Kacie Tomita.

The sweet table settings included a pink, white and orange color palette, with plenty of matching florals and glassware along the single long table.

Tomita also shared a snapshot of the bride and groom posing ahead of their nuptials. Lococo wore a traditional black suit, while Wright shined in a white gown with billowing sleeves, holding an orange-and-white bouquet.

"Snuck in a personal snap of dear ones @thisisbwright and @locococococococococo both radiant and beaming just before the wedding ceremony," she wrote.

Wright — who played Ginny Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films, from 2001 to 2011 — was recently part of the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special on HBO Max.

But speaking with PEOPLE last year, she said she doesn't expect a reboot of the Harry Potter films, even 10 or 20 years in the future — and she's fine with that.

"I would hope that they keep it as it was," Wright admitted. "I think it's like a time capsule, and [if] you open it and it changes and everything feels kind of different. … For sure, I miss playing Ginny, but I always quite like the idea that it's properly compacted into those seven years at Hogwarts."