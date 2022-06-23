Beanie Feldstein and girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts first met on the set of How to Build a Girl and recently announced their engagement

Who Is Beanie Feldstein's Fiancée? All About Bonnie Chance Roberts

Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts attend the world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City.

Beanie Feldstein is getting married!

On June 23, the Funny Girl actress announced her engagement to longtime girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts.

"i do, bon," she captioned a handful of photos of Roberts getting down on one knee.

For the special moment, Feldstein and Roberts were surrounded by family and friends, including the actress' brother Jonah Hill as well as her close friends Ben Platt and Molly Gordon.

The couple previously worked together on the set of Feldstein's 2019 film How to Build a Girl and have been giving us glimpses of their love ever since.

In addition to walking the red carpet together at various events, they often share sweet posts about each other on social media.

"i'm pretty convinced you're actually made of magic," Feldstein said of Roberts for her 30th birthday. "the girl with the warmest heart, the most expansive imagination and the most exceptional brain. i love you so much."

Learn more about Roberts with these facts ahead.

She's a producer

Like Feldstein, Roberts works in the entertainment industry as a producer. Per her IMDb page, she has worked on a handful of films and shows, including Mary Queen of Scots, Bridget Jones's Baby, and How to Build a Girl, the latter of which starred Feldstein as the lead role.

She has worked with Beanie Feldstein a few times

After working together on 2019's How to Build a Girl, Feldstein and Roberts are set to join forces again for an anthology series titled Girls Can't Shoot (& Other Lies).

In October 2021, Deadline announced that Feldstein would star alongside Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Kat Dennings, Jameela Jamil, and Lolly Adefope, while Roberts will executive produce for Mark Gordon Pictures.

She's from England

According to her bio on the London Screenwriters' Festival's website, Roberts hails from Liverpool and graduated from Birmingham University in 2013.

She and Beanie Feldstein made their red carpet debut at their movie premiere

During the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival in September, the couple made their red carpet debut together at the premiere of their film How To Build A Girl.