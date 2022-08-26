Luca Guadagnino Says His New Cannibalism Movie Has 'Nothing to Do with' Armie Hammer Allegations

Luca Guadagnino directed Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet in 2017's Call Me by Your Name, and he reunites with Chalamet for the upcoming Bones and All

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on August 26, 2022 04:49 PM
Timothee Chalamet, Italian director Luca Guadagnino and Armie Hammer attend 'Chiamami Col Tuo Nome (Call Me By Your Name)' at De Russie Hotel on January 24, 2018 in Rome, Italy.
Timothée Chalamet, Luca Guadagnino and Armie Hammer in 2018. Photo: Contigo/Getty

Luca Guadagnino, who directed Armie Hammer in 2017's Call Me by Your Name, says his new film Bones and All has zero connection to anything related to one of Hammer's recent controversies.

Guadagnino was asked by Deadline in an interview published Thursday whether he "anticipate(d)" the eyebrow-raising reaction on social media when he announced the project, which deals with cannibalism themes.

"It didn't dawn on me. I realized this afterward when I started to be told of some of these innuendos on social media," said the director, 51.

Hammer, 35, has been accused by exes of having cannibalism fantasies, which is touched on in the upcoming docuseries House of Hammer. A rep for Hammer has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment about the allegations.

Guadagnino said in his conversation with Deadline that Bones and All — which stars Hammer's fellow Call Me by Your Name actors Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg — "had been in development for a number of years before" it was "brought to" him in 2020.

BONES AND ALL, from left: Taylor Russell, Timothee Chalamet, 2022.
Bones & All (2022). Yannis Drakoulidis/MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

The filmmaker said his interest in the making Bones and All was based on how he "responded immediately to these characters who are disenfranchised and living on the edge of society."

"Any link with anything else exists only in the realm of social media, with which I do not engage," Guadagnino continued. "The relationship between this kind of digital muckraking and our wish to make this movie is nonexistent and it should be met with a shrug."

"I would prefer to talk about what the film has to say, rather than things that have nothing to do with it," he added.

Guadagnino went on to say that it's "a travesty towards the fundamental need for new attitudes to the ways in which we work together and deal with one another," adding, "Women have historically been put in a lesser position by patriarchal entitlement, and it's important for that injustice to be addressed constructively so that it brings about real change."

"The muckraking of social media doesn't address anything constructively, and the idea that this very profoundly important fight for equality can be misdirected in this way is something that frustrates me greatly," he said. "We mustn't diminish that most important thing with this muckraking."

Based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, Bones and All also stars Taylor Russell in the co-lead role of Maren Yearly opposite Chalamet's Lee.

Chalamet, 26, was spotted on the set of the film back in June 2021, sporting his signature curly long locks dyed in a pink-ish red hue. In the photos, the actor also wore an unbuttoned pink shirt and Bermuda denim shorts. The star shared a brief teaser for the movie earlier this month.

Bones and All is in theaters Nov. 23.

