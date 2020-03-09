Bond Goes Shirtless! Daniel Craig Strips Down as He Discusses His Last Time Playing 007

Daniel Craig is leaving James Bond (and his shirt) behind in the April 2020 issue of GQ.

The British actor, 52, discussed an array of topics relating to his last round as the titular spy, all while showing off his fit and toned physique for the magazine.

Dressed in an emerald green pajama set, Craig left the top half of his matching ensemble unbuttoned while he laid back casually and cool with his hand resting behind his head on the magazine’s cover.

Elsewhere in the spread, Craig is spotted laying in bed in only boxer shorts while sporting a pair of dark sunglasses as his chiseled abs are on full display.

RELATED: Daniel Craig Says Playing Bond Over 14 Years Has Been ‘Incredibly Emotional’: ‘It’s Massive’

Image zoom Lachlan Bailey for GQ

Craig, who has been playing Bond since 2006’s Casino Royale, discussed the role in depth with GQ and how he has aged since taking on the role when he was 37.

He noted that his hair color has changed from blond to dirty gray over the years and added that he now feels twinges of arthritis.

“You get tighter and tighter,” he told the magazine. “And then you just don’t bounce.”

RELATED: No Time to Die Director Teases ‘the Final Chapter’ for Daniel Craig as James Bond

Craig has had the longest tenure as Bond compared to his predecessors and he also discussed how No Time to Die, his fifth and final installment in the franchise, almost didn’t happen.

“I was never going to do one again,” Craig told the publication. “I was like, ‘Is this work really genuinely worth this, to go through this, this whole thing?’ And I didn’t feel … I felt physically really low. So the prospect of doing another movie was just like, it was off the cards. And that’s why it has been five years.”

After 2015’s Spectre came out, Craig famously told Time Out, “I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists” than do another Bond movie.

Craig has now said that he has a newfound respect for Bond, but still grapples with the idea of taking the role.

Image zoom Lachlan Bailey for GQ

“I could be anonymous in the world. It was genuinely like, my life is going to get f—– if I do this. It was literally like, ‘F— off. I don’t f—— want this. How dare you? How dare you offer this to me? It’s just ludicrous. But it was all self defense.”

“This is my last movie,” he said. “I’ve kept my mouth shut before … and I’ve regretted that I did.”

RELATED: Daniel Craig’s Last Bond Film No Time to Die Delayed by 7 Months Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

But fans eager to see Craig’s last take on the iconic character will have to wait a little longer.

No Time to Die was originally set for an early April release around the world but due to coronavirus concerns, the movie has canceled its publicity tour and will now open at the end of the year in November.