Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Reveals She Has Coronavirus, Urges Others to 'Take This Seriously'

Image zoom Olga Kurylenko Pierre Suu/Getty

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Olga Kurylenko is the latest celebrity to reveal they have coronavirus.

The Quantum of Solace star, 40, revealed on her Instagram account Sunday that she is currently “locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus,” posting a photo featuring a view of outside from of her home window.

“I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!” Kurylenko concluded.

Fans and fellow celebs alike jumped into the comments section to send the former Bond girl well wishes for a full recovery.

“Oh my god, feel better lady! We’re praying for you!❤️❤️❤️” Milla Jovovich wrote.

To one user who asked Kurylenko how she was handling treatment, she responded, in Russian, “To bring down the temperature, they said to take [acetaminophen], which I do. … Of course, I still take vitamins … and I eat garlic, for the immune system. I drink water. Squeeze lemons in water. That’s all.”

As of Monday morning, there have been 167,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the world, while at least 6,329 have died from the virus. In the United States, over 3,600 cases have been confirmed, with 66 deaths, according to a database from The New York Times.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Daniel Craig (L) and Olga Kurylenko in Quantum Of Solace Mgm/Columbia/Eon/Kobal/Shutterstock

RELATED: Bar Closures and Restaurant Restrictions to Take Place Across the U.S. Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Recently, Ohio, Illinois, California and Massachusetts issued orders and recommendations to close certain gathering places in an effort to encourage social distancing and combat the spread of the virus.

This move by these four states and retailers — and potentially many more in the coming days — can be the key to stopping the spread of the virus, health officials say.

“This ought to be top of mind for people over 60 and those with underlying health problems, such as heart or lung disease, diabetes or compromised immune systems,” Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University professor and longtime adviser to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told CNN earlier this month.

“The single most important thing you can do to avoid the virus is to reduce your face-to-face contact with people,” Schaffner added.

Image zoom Coronavirus test sample Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Hanks Shares Photo from Quarantine with Rita Wilson After Coronavirus Diagnosis

President Donald Trump recently issued a 30-day ban on travel from Europe into the U.S. in response to the virus. The new rule went into effect on March 13 at midnight.

Multiple notable figures have come out with the news that they had contracted the virus, including Australia’s home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, and American actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Other high-profile names include Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s wife Sophie.