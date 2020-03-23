Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Says She's 'Completely Recovered' from Coronavirus: 'I'm Fine!'

It was a good Mother’s Day for Olga Kurylenko as the actress reveals she’s “completely recovered” after her novel coronavirus diagnosis.

Kurylenko gave the update on Sunday, when the U.K. and its commonwealth celebrated Mother’s Day. The French-Ukrainian actress, 40, revealed the news in an Instagram post alongside a shot of her holding her son Alexander. She revealed in a previous post that she was in London while recovering from the virus.

“I have completely recovered 🙏 To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son,” Kurylenko wrote.

The Quantum of Solace star previously shared on her Instagram account that she was “locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus,” posting a photo featuring a view of outside from of her home window.

“I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!” Kurylenko concluded.

Fans and fellow celebs alike jumped into the comments section to send the former Bond girl well-wishes for a full recovery.

“Oh my god, feel better lady! We’re praying for you!❤️❤️❤️” Milla Jovovich wrote.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, with over 350,000 cases and over 15,000 reported deaths worldwide as of Monday morning.

