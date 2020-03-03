Bond Fans Plead for No Time to Die to Get Later Release Date Amid Coronavirus Outbreaks

No Time to Die might be facing another setback as some fans are hoping its release is delayed amid coronavirus fears.

The 25th James Bond movie has had a rocky journey to the big screen, with a release set for April 10. But some fans are now hoping it will be postponed as the world reckons with the outbreak of COVID-19, a form of coronavirus.

“With the coronavirus reaching pandemic status, it is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of canceling publicity events,” staff of the popular Bond fansite MI6-HQ wrote in an open letter.

The letter went on to point to how many countries are dealing with outbreaks and advising citizens to avoid large gatherings, meaning many will likely skip going to the movies.

“With a month to go before No Time To Die opens worldwide, community spread of the virus is likely to be peaking in the United States,” the letter continued. “There is a significant chance that cinemas will be closed, or their attendance severely reduced, by early April. Even if there are no legal restrictions on cinemas being open, to quote M in Skyfall, ‘how safe do you feel?’ “

RELATED: China Premiere of Latest James Bond Movie No Time to Die Canceled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Image zoom No Time to Die Nicola Dove/MGM

“Delay the release of No Time To Die until the summer when experts expect the epidemics to have peaked and to be under control. It’s just a movie,” the letter reads. “The health and well-being of fans around the world, and their families, is more important. We have all waited over 4 years for this film. Another few months will not damage the quality of the film and only help the box-office for Daniel Craig’s final hurrah.”

The premiere and publicity tour planned for No Time to Die in China — one of the world’s biggest box office powers — has already been canceled due to the continuing coronavirus outbreak in the country.

No Time to Die was set to premiere in Beijing and go on to feature a tour with the actors, including Craig. The movie opens April 10 in America.

In the United States, a larger pool of patients will soon be tested for coronavirus as officials eased restrictions on who can administer the exams.

At a White House briefing on Monday, a spokesperson for the Food and Drug Administration announced that private companies and academic labs can now create and conduct their own coronavirus tests, according to The New York Times. By increasing the availability of the tests, health officials estimate one million people in the U.S. could be tested this week alone.

There are at least 104 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. so far, and six deaths, all in Washington state.