Daniel Craig's Next James Bond Title Revealed! 25th Movie Called No Time to Die

Bond is back.

The 25th entry into the iconic franchise will be titled No Time to Die, and Daniel Craig‘s secret agent is being forced back into the line of duty.

The movie, directed by Maniac‘s Cary Fukunaga, will follow as Craig’s Bond is living a life outside of the service in Jamaica before his friend Felix Leiter comes to the Caribbean island and asks for his help in rescuing a kidnapped scientist, according to Variety.

The outlet previously reported Christopher Waltz will be reprising his role as the supervillain Blofeld in the movie. Waltz first appeared in 2015’s Spectre as the main baddie, who was previously played by Donald Pleasance, Max von Sydow and Telly Savalas in other James Bond iterations.

The movie is currently filming with a star-studded cast including Billy Magnussen, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes as M.

Though the movie is sticking to its April 2020 release, it’s suffered a series of incidents including Craig’s ankle injury that required “minor surgery” as well as an explosion on the Pinewood Studios soundstage in the U.K. in June that injured a crew member.

More controversy recently followed when Peter Hartley, 49, was arrested and charged with voyeurism after a camera was found hidden in a women’s restroom at Pinewood Studios in the U.K., according to The Independent.

The incident was initially reported by the studio, which told the newspaper in a statement, “We take this issue very seriously. We reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation.”

New footage of Craig in action was released in June following the series of mishaps.