Man Arrested After Allegedly Hiding Cameras in a Women’s Bathroom on Bond 25 Set

Bond 25‘s woes are far from over.

Peter Hartley, 49, was arrested and charged with voyeurism after a camera was found hidden in a women’s restroom at Pinewood Studios in the U.K., according to The Independent.

A spokesperson for Pinewood Studios did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A lawyer for Hartley could not immediately be located.

The incident was initially reported by the studios, which told the newspaper in a statement, “We take this issue very seriously. We reported the incident to the police and are supporting them with their investigation.”

Filming for Bond 25 has been far from easy. Daniel Craig underwent ankle surgery after sustaining an injury on the set while filming in Jamaica, which was confirmed on the film’s Twitter account in May.

“Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020,” the statement read.

Craig, 51, wasn’t the only one injured. A crew member “sustained a minor injury” after an explosion on the set went awry.

“During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage,” a statement released on the official James Bond Twitter account read earlier this month.

“There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury,” the statement continued.

Bond 25 is set for release on April 8, 2020.