Bond 25 Crew Member Suffers 'Minor Injury' Weeks After Daniel Craig's Own Mishap

An explosion on the set of Bond 25 left one crew member injured following Daniel Craig‘s own accident.

“During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage,” a statement released on the official James Bond Twitter account read.

“There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury,” the statement continued.

This isn’t the first onset injury for the 007 spy film, which is slated for release in 2020. In May, it was revealed Craig would undergo ankle surgery after he was injured on set while filming in Jamaica.

“Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020,” the statement read.

This follows a precedent in previous 007 films in which Craig has been injured.

While working on 2006’s Casino Royale, Craig smashed out his two front teeth during a particularly grueling fight scene, according to a report by the Sunday Mirror.

He was injured twice while filming 2008’s Quantum of Solace and wore a sling during the promotional tour after he had surgery to repair his shoulder.

Image zoom Daniel Craig in Skyfall Danjaq/Eon Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

Craig told The Telegraph it was an old injury he had “probably aggravated by jumping around on Bond movies.”

“It wasn’t an essential operation but if I don’t do it now, I could do something on the next movie and rip it out of its socket,” he said. “It’s just a pain in the ass, really, and it’ll be a long wait before it heals properly.”

Craig also sprained his knee on the set of Spectre during the filming of a fight scene in London, according to The Guardian. He lucked out, however, as it was a minor injury and filming resumed within a few days.

Bond 25 is set to hit theaters Feb. 13, 2020.