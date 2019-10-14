Charlize Theron Praised for Her 'Uncanny' Performance as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell Reactions

Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie are receiving some Oscar buzz for their upcoming film, Bombshell.

The Jay Roach-directed Fox News drama was screened for the first time in Los Angeles on Sunday, and critics are already praising the film and its famous leading ladies.

The movie — which stars Theron as Megyn Kelly, Nicole Kidman ⁠as Gretchen Carlson, and Robbie as a Fox News worker — tells the story of the women who claim they were sexually harassed by former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, played by John Lithgow. Kelly and Carlson, both former employees of the network, claimed sexual harassment from Ailes during their careers.

As members of press left the first screening, many shared their immediate reactions to the film, revealing it will be one to watch out for during this year’s awards season.

Image zoom Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in the film

“BOMBSHELL will make a convincing case for the VICE slot in the Best Picture race,” Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times wrote on Twitter, later adding, “Margot Robbie should see supporting-actress heat for BOMBSHELL, which gives her a meaty arc from true-believer to potential whistleblower. But the film may also catch heat for the character, since she’s a fictional composite handed the film’s most significant sex-harassment scene”

Other’s echoed his sentiment about a potential nomination for Robbie, Matt Samet writing, “Margot Robbie crashes into the Best Supporting Actress race with a devastating performance, descending from wide-eyed optimism to broken victim masterfully. Theron transforms, but Margot steals the show. Everyone will be talking about this film, that’s for sure.”

Even more called on nominations for Theron and her “uncanny” performance of Kelly, which left some viewers “awestruck.”

Wow. @CharlizeAfrica as Megan Kelly. Well, she just entered the Oscar race big time. #bombshell — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) October 14, 2019

“Charlize Theron is remarkable as Megyn Kelly. She disappears into the part, owns the movie,” Sasha Stone of Awards Daily News wrote. “The cast of characters are hilariously Fox. Like Game Change and Recount ish. #bombshell”

“Wow. @CharlizeAfrica as Megan Kelly. Well, she just entered the Oscar race big time. #bombshell,” Variety senior journalist Mac Malkin also wrote.

Critics also felt that the film itself portrayed the difficult and complicated story well, praising it for its screenplay and directorial decisions.

“I did not expect BOMBSHELL to gut punch me the way it did. Maybe that was naive of me,” Jenelle Riley, a journalist with Variety shared on Twitter. “So many moments that women will nod in recognition with, such an incisive portrait of the way you have to navigate predators with power.”

Bombshell hits theaters December 20.