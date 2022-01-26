Bollywood Star Shilpa Shetty Cleared of 'Obscenity' Charges 15 Years After Public Richard Gere Kiss

Shilpa Shetty came under scrutiny in India after Richard Gere platonically kissed her at an AIDs awareness event in 2007

Shilpa Shetty has finally been cleared of "obscenity" charges stemming from a Richard Gere kiss at a public AIDs awareness event in Delhi, India in 2007.

A Mumbai court dismissed the case against the Bollywood actress, 47, this week, calling the charges "groundless" and citing that Shetty was the "victim of an unwanted advance," according to BBC.

Gere, 72, and Shetty came under intense scrutiny after the Pretty Woman actor hugged and kissed Shetty on stage during a public event nearly 15 years ago in an attempt to parody a scene from Gere's film, Shall We Dance.

The friendly kiss triggered protests by some radical Hindu groups who considered the public display of affection "an insult to Indian values," according to the BBC.

The brunt of the criticism fell on Shetty for not "resisting" the kiss. Gere was also initially charged, but those charges were quickly dropped.

"What is most important to me is that my intentions as an HIV/AIDS advocate be made clear, and that my friends in India understand that it has never been, nor could it ever be, my intention to offend you," Gere said in a statement at the time of the controversy.

Appearing on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart in April 2007, the Primal Fear actor opened up about the incident, telling Stewart, "There is a very small, right-wing, very conservative political party in India, and they are the moral police in India and they do this kind of thing quite often."