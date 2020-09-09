The actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34

Bollywood Star Rhea Chakraborty Arrested After the Apparent Suicide of Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in a drug case related to the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Chakraborty, 28, was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in India after three days of questioning by police, according to India's The Tribune.

Chakraborty began dating Rajput in the summer of 2019 before the two moved in together in December 2019. Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14 in an apparent suicide. He was 34.

Since his death, the actor’s family has accused Chakraborty of abetting his suicide and siphoning his money, according to the BBC.

Image zoom Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on Tuesday Bhushan Koyande/Getty Images

Image zoom Sushant Singh Rajput Pramod Thakur/getty images

In August, Chakraborty denied all the allegations in an interview with India Today, saying Rajput “lived king size.”

“He went in a private jet, these were his lifestyle choices,” she said.

The actress shared a video of paparazzi outside her home that month, saying she was attempting to "cooperate" with police and the "various investigation authorities" but that she and her family needed help in leaving their home.

Chakraborty’s brother, Showit, and Rajput’s former house manager, Samuel Miranda, have also been arrested in relation to the drug investigation which is ongoing, the BBC reported.

Charges against the three have not been revealed.

Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, responded to the arrest of Chakraborty on Twitter Tuesday.

The Indian actress Ankita Iokhande, who was Rajput's ex-girlfriend, tweeted, "JUSTICE" after Chakraborty's arrest.

"Nothing happens by chance, by fate. You create your own fate by your actions," she wrote. "That’s Karma."